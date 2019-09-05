From Sara Ali Khan To Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar, These 10 Celebs Had An Insta Debut With These Uber-Cool Posts!

Social media updates have become a vogue necessity now and we all love to scroll down our feed to see what our favourite stars are upto. Stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday are some very active users on social media and let’s admit it that their content is also very interesting. But have you ever wondered or looked back to what their first social media post was? If not, then hop on the memory lane as we list you what your favourite stars posted first when they joined Instagram!

Sara Ali Khan: The not-so-newbie Sara Ali Khan entered Bollywood last year in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath and made her debut on Instagram only a few months before the release of the film. She posted her first picture on August 15, 2018, celebrating Independence Day as she captioned her picture as “Happy Independence Day”. She shared the national anthem as her première post. Interesting right?

Alia Bhatt: The Brahmastra actress had a rather interesting post to share when she debuted on the picture-sharing app. She posted her first picture on November 28, 2012, where she shared a snippet of her drawings. Yes, Alia is a talented artist and her “charcoal painting” said the same. Alia captioned the image as, “My first charcoal painting.

Anushka Sharma: The bubbly Anushka Sharma also entered the social media world in a very inventive way. The Zero actress shared a picture of her feet as she showed off her golden nail art. She joined Insta on January 27, 2013, and captioned her debut post as, “First steps.”

Salman Khan: Just like his bang-on entries on the 70 mm screens, Salman Khan made a similar kind of an entry on Instagram as well. He posted a picture from the nuptials of his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. And we are sure everyone must have just melted seeing the picture. Salman debuted with this cute picture on November 20l 2014 and captioned his first Insta post as, “Pictures from the wedding.”

Disha Patani: Next on the list is the B-Town hottie – Disha Patani. Well, today she is on the list not for her hotness but her very adorable insta post. Disha posted her first picture on August 16, 2013, and it was none other than one of her dogs in the picture. The cute little puppy stole many hearts back then and Disha’s caption even revealed his name which was, “Jerry.”

Ayushmann Khurrana: Ayushmann Khurrana, who is on a highway to hit blockbusters, debuted on the photo-sharing app with a special friend. And before you start guessing who it was, let us tell you that it was none other than his Bewakoofiyaan co-star Sonam K Ahuja. Ayushmann captioned the image as, “Stop pointing fingers.” and the two are looking absolutely charming in the picture. Ayushmann joined Insta on May 20, 2013.

Akshay Kumar: Khiladi made sure that his Instagram debut was as wondrous as he is. Being the humble self, Akshay’s first post was all about thanking his fans. Back in 2014, Akshay had hit 6 million fans on Facebook and he celebrated the joy by debuting on Instagram. He posted the image on January 7, 2014, and captioned the image as, “6 million Akkians on Facebook and counting.”

Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik joined the Instagram family on October 26. 2014 with an amusing post. He posted a before v/s after picture of a street. The street, which was initially polluted with garbage, is seen cleaned in the second picture on Hrithik’s post. He captioned the image as, “2day I pledge 2 keep my home, my roads, my city my country clean. I also take responsibility 2 teach n empower others 2 follow. #swachhbharat BMC is doing their best. sometimes d load is much even 4 them. I take responsibility for my surroundings.”

Karan Johar: While you might think that Karan posted a glamorous picture of his as a debut post, let us tell you that it was of a tree. Yes, you heard it right! Karan posted his first picture on June 13, 2014, and you can see a tree painted with white colour in it. he captioned the image as, ” The tree of my life.”

Kartik Aaryan: The Punchnama baby as he calls himself debuted on Insta on January 12, 2014. He posted a very boy-next-door kind of a pic and captioned it as, “Thinking Big.” We think it probably was from the shoot of his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchanama as we can see a vanity behind him.

So these were some of the various debut posts of your favourite celebrities. Who’s post did you like the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

