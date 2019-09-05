Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Tomorrow, his film Chichhore will hit the screens but before that let’s see what are his various ‘favourites’.

#ThrowbackThursday: When Sushant Singh Rajput Revealed His Favorite Movie Is THIS SRK Film, But Favourite Actor Isn't Shah Rukh Khan!
In this pretty old interview of Sushant Singh Rajput, he reveals that his favourite movie is Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and favourite actor is Tom Hanks. There’s a list of various other favourites too. Check the video:

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Monday with an inspiring #MondayMotivation.

