From Notting Hill To Crazy Stupid Love – Dive Deep In Arjun Kapoor’s Movie Library Ft. Romantic Genre

Arjun Kapoor is doing more than his bit to keep his fans entertained amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Be it his fun banter with his industry friends on social media or his request to fans to share a glimpse of themselves doing household chores, Arjun Kapoor is inevitably keeping everyone engaged.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor on the advice of his sister, Anshula Kapoor, decided to do something new amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and went on to share his Valentines in April movie recommendations list.

Arjun Kapoor shared a video that starts with a line that said that these romantic movies are those films that every guy has seen but still they will deny watching them. The actor shared a video of the movies which one can surely watch with their spouse or partner during their Coronavirus lockdown.

The list included films like Two Weeks Notice which starred Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant and Marc Lawrence in lead roles, Crazy Stupid Love which starred Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Steve Carell and Julianne Moore. Arjun Kapoor’s romantic movie list got even more interesting as he recommended movies like, Notting Hill which starred Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in the lead role, My best friend’s wedding, The lunchbox, the proposal, friends with benefits and the ugly truth.

Arjun was last seen in Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra.

