From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Priyanka Chopra; Three Chic Bags To Steal From Your Favorite Stars

Bollywood is one of the best places to go and get inspired. Need some fashion advice? Well, you can always go and look for some new trendy ensembles that your favourite stars have worn and rock them yourself. From clothes to make up trends, Bollywood is always updated with the vogue styles. Apart from their ensembles, one must also take note of the bags that they carry.

So, to help you choose one of the best bags in town, here is a list of 3 chic bags that you should definitely steal from your favourite celebrities.

Sonam Kapoor is the stylish diva of Bollywood for a reason. Bright colors, bold makeup and of course her bags are always different and out of the world. Sonam always makes heads turn with her stylish ensembles and her bags are also worth noticing. Her red and black sling bag that she carried during the promotional spree for her film The Zoya Factor is a must-have. Carrying this bag with jumpsuits, or casual dress will only add an extra oomph to your ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra is wooing everyone internationally and her fashion style has always been the talk of the town. She always carries trendy bags but one of the best bags that she owes is a silver sling bag. She carried the bag during the Mets and has been spotted carrying it like a bomb with her casual attires as well. The silver bag can be carried for parties with your girlfriends or just a casual date with bae.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has to be on the list if it is about fashion. Kareena loves to carry small sling bangs and one specific black sling bag is her favourite. It’s chic yet casual and if you get a hands-on one, we are sure you can carry it with any outfit that you wear.

Which bag would you buy? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!