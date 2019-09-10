iPhone 11 Is Launching & These B’wood Memes Will End Your Day On A Hilarious Note

Every time Apple comes with an iPhone upgrade, it has to create the waves online. Remember the time when iPhone 10 was released? The social media was flooded with memes. And now that the highly popular company comes with iPhone 11 series – iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, you just can’t ignore the online buzz.

Ever since the news of Apple Event for iPhone 11 series launch has been out, the social media unsurprisingly is all buzzed up with the memes and jokes.

We especially couldn’t ignore the ones which have “Bollywood Ka Tadka” and thought about sharing ’em with you, because we all love memes. No?

Have a look at some most hilarious ones from the current #iPhone11 trend on Twitter:

When #iPhone11 is being launched vs when you realize you can't afford it#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/2QdvP8Wk9k — GUMNAM (@gum__nam) September 10, 2019

Ye lo iPhone11 aur chale jao meri beti ki zindagi se.. pic.twitter.com/PBrDDdqv4g — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) September 10, 2019

Apple launches #iPhone11. My friend cracks “KIDNEY JOKES” 113th times Me : pic.twitter.com/KvsHQ92Api — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) September 10, 2019

Me watching the features of iPhone 11 and wondering if I still need two kidneys #iPhone11 #iPhoneXI pic.twitter.com/RtnzWrIvt9 — Samuel (@def_Sammy) September 8, 2019

According to India Today Tech, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available here from September 20. As per Weibo, iPhone 11 for the base model with 64GB internal storage will cost $749 equivalent to Rs 53,000. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants are priced at $799 equivalent to Rs 57,500 and $899 equivalent to Rs 65,000 approx).

Similarly, iPhone 11 Pro will start at $999 equivalent to Rs 71,000 for the 128 GB storage option and will go up to $1,199 equivalent to Rs 86,000 for the 512GB storage variant. The iPhone 11 Pro Max will also come with 128GB storage for the base model that will cost $1,099 equivalent to Rs 79,000 and will go up to $1,299 equivalent to Rs 93,500 approx for the 512GB version.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!