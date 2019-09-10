Sanaya Irani STUNS In This BOLD & SEXY Picture & We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her!

Sanaya Irani is one of the most famous TV actresses at this moment who rose to fame with her character of Gunjan in 2008 show Miley Jab Hum Tum and then played the much-loved role of Khushi Kumari Gupta in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Khushi and Arnav Singh Raizada’s (played by Barun Sobti) on screen chemistry was loved by their fans.

Apart from TV, Sanaya is also popular on Instagram with a fan following of more than 2 million. Sanaya just shared a picture on her Instagram account. If only looks could kill, we would be dead by now. She is wearing a rusty metallic golden gown with a plunging neckline and black bralette inside. She accessorised the look with golden english lock earrings and a matching bracelet. She kept simple yet appealing hair-do by donning a sleek low curly pony. Take a look at the picture here:

Sanaya is married to Mohit Sehgal who was his co-star in Miley Jab Hum Tum and has an amazing on screen chemistry.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!