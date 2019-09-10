Versatile actor Sharman Joshi, who is known for his roles in blockbuster hits like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Golmaal, Life In A… Metro among others, is on cloud nine following all the appreciation and positive response which he has been getting post-release of his last Bollywood venture, ‘Mission Mangal‘.

The actor in an interview to a leading tabloid stated that he is overwhelmed by the response which the cine-goers had for the film and he does feel that he is back in-game following the film’s success.

As the actor in an interview with DNA said, ” Mission Mangal was unique subject made in an entertaining way by R Balki, Akshay sir (Kumar) and Jagan (Shakti, director). They managed to find a balance between learning and at the same time made it a huge commercial success. I am back in the game because of this movie.”

The Style actor further had all good to say for Mission Mangal’s director Jagan Shakti and writer R. Balki for believing in him and approaching with the script for the character which he portrayed on big screen in the film.

As Sharman said, “The credit goes to Jagan and Balki sir for what they have written. The script was all there. The first time I heard the brief and read the script, I was excited.”

The actors also stated that though he was content with the script after its narration, however his friends were not that sure about the his choice of film.

As he said, “Initially, some of my friends were skeptical about what the film would portray about Mars. I told them that we will capture the technical aspects of the mission and also about the personal and professional lives of the people.”

Talking about Mission Mangal, the film which releases last month on occasion of Independence day was based on the real-life story of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission which made mars more accessible.

Apart from Sharman, the films also star Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen along with others.

