Golmaal 5: Shreyas Talpade Drops A Major Hint About Commencement Of The Shoot!

One of the most successful commercial directors, Rohit Shetty, is all set to charm the audiences with his highly-anticipated fifth instalment of Golmaal franchise. Last year, in a blockbuster Simmba, the massy filmmaker glimpsed us with Golmaal team- Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and of course, Ajay Devgn. Now, amidst all the excitement, one from the popular team has hinted about the commencement of the project.

In an interview with CineBlitz, Shreyas Talpade aka Laxman, stated “Like we gave a small hint in Aankh Marey, Rohit is also very keen that we do the 5th part of Golmaal. He is working on a story right now, which none of us are aware of. Eventually, he will tell us what our dates are for shooting, but I think it will be in 2020 when we should probably shoot for it.”

“I am just keeping my fingers crossed as it is a great franchise, and we all have a good time shooting it together. Yes, we want to do the fifth part and we are hopeful that Rohit will crack a story soon and call us for the shoot.”

Actor Kunal Kemmu has been a part of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise for a while now. He says the multi-starrer film series works only because of the entire team, including his co-stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.

“It’s the story that always attracts me. A film like ‘Golmaal‘ only works because of all of us. It is as much Ajay’s film as it is mine or Arshad’s or Tusshar’s. These are the stories of the gang,” Kunal told IANS in a telephonic interview.

