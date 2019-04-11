Vaddi Sharaban From De De Pyaar De: Rakul Preet Is The Sexiest Drunkard You’ll Ever Find!

After releasing the bone tickling trailer, the makers of De De Pyaar De have released the first song from the film today. The song titled Vaddi Sharaban features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet.

As the name of the song suggests, Rakul in the song can be seen drinking and she enjoys doing so. This is a vibrant and peppy song picturised on Ajay and Rakul, where she is seen having a ball and shaking a leg at their friend’s brunch wedding.

Vaddi Sharaban also shows some endearing moments of Ajay and Rakul’s affaire de coeur. Its picturization blends the splendour of a Punjabi wedding with the majestic landscape of Leeds castle, lake and garden.

Check out the song here:

Director Akiv Ali says, “Vaddi Sharaban is a smashing number picturized on Ajay and Rakul. As it’s sung from Rakul’s characters point of view, it was created keeping in mind, both- her chilled-out, carefree attitude and the wedding party occasion.”

Vaddi Sharaban is scored by Vipin Patwa. Talking about the song he says, “Though this song is picturised on Rakul and reflects her attitude, it will resonate with all age groups. Vaddi Sharaban is the hook word of the song. It’s relevant to the storyline and hence, it is the first song to be released.”

The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and choreographed by Bosco Caesar. Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De releases on 17th May.

