After A Decade Of Hit Show Dil Mil Gayye, Karan Wahi To Now Explore Foot Fetish In Upcoming Web Show

Actor Karan Wahi says he is excited to explore the subject around foot fetish with a web show.

In an episode of VOOT’s new original Fuh se Fantasy, Karan will be seen tackling the subject. It is a story of a guy who is smitten by feet.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

“Not every day do you get an opportunity to do something like this, out of box, fresh and new! ‘Fuh se Fantasy’ is like a jackpot and I am excited for the episode, ‘Foot Fetish’. It defines love and fantasy in an entire new format and the narrative is smooth and free-flowing,” Karan said in a statement.

“It’s snack-able, engaging and thoroughly enjoyable. I am thrilled to portray this character,” he said.

Karan is known for featuring in TV shows like Remix and Dill Mill Gayye.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!