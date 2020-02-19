Former Winner Of Critics’ Choice Film Awards Alia Bhatt Extends Her Support For Its Second Edition

Last year, Alia Bhatt bagged the first-ever Best Actor Female for the much-acclaimed Critics’ Choice Film Awards. Now, as Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital announced the second edition of the awards, Alia Bhatt extended her best wishes to the team with a video.

Alia Bhatt, who was honoured with the Best Actor Female for Raazi last year, feels grateful for the honour. Exhibiting her love for the Critics Choice Film Awards in a video, the actor shared, “Last year in 2019, I was awarded at the very first Critics’ Choice Film Awards for Best Actor Female. I won for Raazi, it was a very very special year and I was really glad that I won because it was a very memorable night. I’m here to tell you that CCFA is back with their second-round where they will be awarding movies, cinema, talent across eight languages. So stay tuned for CCFA 2020.”

Alia Bhatt @aliaa08 won the Award for Best Actor Female for #Raazi at the first ever CCFA in 2019. Stay tuned for CCFA 2020 where we will celebrate and reward cinema from 8 Indian languages, coming up on 14th March! @motion_content @VMC_sg @CCFAwards pic.twitter.com/92ehdMIsmB — Film Critics Guild (@theFCGofficial) February 18, 2020

The proficient team of film critics across the nation have joined hands to acknowledge and honour the cinematic brilliance across eight languages- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Owing to the unbiased reviews and inclusion of the varied languages across the nation, Critics’ Choice Film Awards are hailed with high regards.

The Chairperson of the Film Critics Guild, Anupama Chopra recently announced the second Critics’ Choice Film Awards that are scheduled to take place on the 14th March 2020.

