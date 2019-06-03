From Instagram DM To Wedding Plans – Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl Have A Fascinating Love Tale!

Leggy lass Sushmita Sen’s Instagram is filled with cutesy photos of her and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sen was never seen speaking about her relationship with the media but now they have come all open. Rohman and Sushmita are often seen partying and working out together and he also shares a close bond with her daughters Renee and Alisah.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sen recalls her meeting with Shawl. While there were beliefs that Rohman had met her at a fashion show the actor revealed that Rohman has sliped into her Instagram’s DM.

“No, actually we didn’t. It’s a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was.”

She added, “Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone.”

About Rohman Sen claims that he is a very warm and compassionate person. She had then sent a message to Rohman saying, “Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world.”

Sushmita added that she then got to know him slowly. “And then, I got to know him slowly when I came back and that too was an open offer to come play football with him.”

Interestingly, Rohman asked Sushmita to come see him play football but instead, she asked for coffee. Sushmita added, “And, that was it when I met this person, who was just honest and straightforward. She felt that she knew him all life and that’s how their story sparkled.

