Arpita Khan Sharma Tells Arbaaz Khan’s Girlfriend To Cover Her Neckline At Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar Party, Watch Video

Just like every year, Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar Party yesterday was a much talked about night. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, many celebs became a part of it and made it a starry night.

Bollywood entertainment portal, SpotboyE has shared a video from the night in which we see Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and sister Arpita Khan Sharma bonding like sisters.

As we all know that the Iftar Party is a religious ceremony. Although Giorgia was wearing a traditional dress, it basically had a low neckline. When Arpita noticed it, she advised her to cover her neckline. Giorgia was quick to take the advice and immediately covered it with her dupatta. Watch the video below:

Salman Khan and his family attend Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar Party every year. Giorgia who has recently become a part of the family attended the party for the first time. It’s so nice to see her mixing up so well with the family already.

Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora and both of them got divorced in 2017. The ex-couple has a 17-year-old son Arhaan. After divorce, Malaika moved on with Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz started dating Giorgia.

