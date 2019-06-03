Remember the time when Poonam Pandey made an announcement of going n*de if Indian wins the World Cup in 2011? We won but she didn’t do anything because she already had a business plan ready for her app. Well, seems like she has worked really hard for this business model to literally make it fun for her fans!

In her recent posts on social media she literally str*pped off all her clothes and is seen showing her n*pples. She has her own app on the app store and teases her fans by putting her n*de pictures and videos.

Poonam has been often seen talking about n*dity and how it empowers her. She doesn’t feel bad about going n*de because that’s how one is born and she really embraces it.

Time and again celebrities like Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey are surrounded by controversies and reasons are very well-known and people seem to enjoy this!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!