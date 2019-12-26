Flashback2019: From Rakhi Sawant’s Gajar Ka Halwa To Kartik Aaryan’s Fake Abs; Celebs Who Made Headlines With Worthless News

#Flashback2019: With just 4 days left, the year 2019 is closing to its end. Like every year, 2019 too had its own share of good and bad in Bollywood. Talking about good and bad, there has been much news about Bollywood celebs all around the year which made people go ‘Wow’, but at the same time there have been many such which made the readers go ‘Ewww’, and made them think, ‘Is this really newsworthy?’

Here, we have listed 5 such celebs with news which has ‘Successfully’ made it to the list of Koimoi’s ‘Worthless News Of The Year’

Rakhi Sawant:

Bollywood’s ultimate controversy queen Rakhi Sawant never misses a chance to stay in news with her bold statements and videos on Instagram. The actress has been in news year-long for various reasons, like for posing with a Pakistani flag, from her secret marriage with an NRI to her video in gym wear making Gajar Ka Halwa on the occasion of Karwa Chauth is just to name a few. The former Bigg Boss contestant with over whopping 650K followers on Instagram never fails to make heads turns and stay in controversy with her own opinions be whatever the situation or reason is on the photo-video sharing app.

Deepika Padukone:

Bollywood’s current leading actress Deepika Padukone who is known for choosing hatke roles in films might not have had a single release this year. But that didn’t keep Deepika away from staying in the news. The actress who is busy these days with promotions of Chaapaak, was earlier this month in news following her dance stint at Mumbai airport with Kartik Aaryan. Deepika was slammed badly by Netizens and many of her fans were miffed with the actress for causing ‘public nuisance’ and for ‘publicity stunt’ as some say for practicing hook step at a public place with Kartik to the tunes of Dheeme Dheeme from latter’s recently released Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Disha Patani:

The gorgeous actress who kickstarted her acting career in Bollywood with a superhit in form of Neeraj Pandey’s M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story might be just three films old in the Hindi film industry, but her fan following has no limitations. With over 28 million followers on Instagram, the Bollywood diva never fails to grab eyeballs with her sizzling pictures. This year apart from being in news for her alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff, her dance number Slow Motion from Bharat, and her upcoming project Radhe, the actress was also in news last week all over the internet following a picture which she shared on Instagram. Disha who happens to be an ambassador of a leading lingerie brand shared a picture from the photoshoot. Following which she received a backlash from netizens and followers for sharing the picture in lingerie amidst CAA protests in the country.

Ranu Mondal:

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal without a doubt has had a roller coaster ride so far in her singing career. From singing at railway platforms in West Bengal to making her entry in the glamour world, the singer has seen both the good and bad sides of fame. The 59-year-old singer who at first won hearts with her singing talent and her melodious voice with her videos being circulated all over Youtube, Social media sites and WhatsApp went on to become an overnight Internet sensation. From making headlines, within a span of a few months, she went on to become the butt of all jokes and trolls online. Ranu was in news early last month following her rude and harsh behavior. A Video of turning down her fan’s request for a selfie-and behaving impolitely went viral all over the Internet following which she was trolled badly for her starry attitude. It didn’t end there, the singer was trolled right and left mercilessly by netizens following pictures of her ‘disastrous’ makeup from the inauguration of a makeup parlor which went viral all over the net. It was only later that it was revealed that the picture of her which were trending and made fun of was nothing but a fake.

Kartik Aaryan:

From Luka Chuppi to Pati Patni Aur Woh, and everything in between Kartik never failed to stay in headlines. Be it his alleged relationship with Sara Ali Khan, bagging lead roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 the actor was in the news all over this year. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was recently a fav among trolls following his ‘fake’ abs which one gets to see in his latest endorsement of hair removal for a leading hygiene brand. The actor faced the wrath of netizens in the form of trolls and memes for faking it. Netizens even termed him as ‘photoshopped’ actor and also by calling him by the recipient of Best Body VFX award.

