Garmi From Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan & Nora Fatehi Giving ‘Summer Feels’ In Winter!

From the past 2-3 days, the makers of Street Dancer 3D are getting us excited for the song ‘Garmi’ from the film. The song features Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi in a never-seen-before avatar.

Garmi means ‘hot’ in English and the song justifies what it means! Varun and Nora’s chemistry is quite sensuous and too hot to handle. Their moves are sexy and killer and you would not budge away from the screen even once.

The song is composed by Badshah who has also crooned it along with popular singer Neha Kakkar. The lyrics are penned by Badshah himself. The beats are catchy and you will find yourself listening to this track on loop. It’s also a perfect foot-tapping number for everyone to enjoy during the New Year’s Eve.

Watch the song below:

Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter page to share the link of his latest song from the film. The actor tweeted, “Too hot to handle 🔥🔥🔥 #Garmi I love this track thank u. @Its_Badshah and @iAmNehaKakkar @Norafatehi ❄️🔥 http://bit.ly/StreetDancer3DGarmiSong … #bigone #2020sound”.

Street Dancer 3D is helmed by Remo D’Souza. It is Remo’s third film on dance after ABCD and ABCD 2. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Lizelle D’Souza, the film will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

