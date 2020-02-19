FINALLY! Chunky Panday To Portray Ananya Panday’s Reel-Life Father In Her Next?

Ananya Panday maybe just two films old but has become a bankable name in the industry in no time. The actress has a lineup of promising projects and her father Chunky Panday is more than happy to see his daughter succeed in her work. The latest news is that the father-daughter duo is now prepping to share the screen space in Ananya’s next film.

Ananya and Chunky share an amazing equation with each other and this has reportedly impressed Karan Johar. According to the latest reports, the Takht director is planning to cast Chunky Panday as Ananya’s reel father in one of his upcoming films. Knowing Chunky Panday’s on-screen presence and Ananya’s bubbly nature, this father-daughter jodi will sure look good on the big screen.

Earlier, Chunky Panday expressed his happiness on Ananya bagging the Best debut award and said to Spotboye, “In 34 years of my career, I have had 4 nominations for films like Tezaab, Aankhen, Housefull and Apna Sapna Money Money but I’ve never won a Filmfare award.”

“So when Ananya was nominated I was overjoyed. And last night, when she won it, I literally started crying. I had tears in my eyes because I just couldn’t believe it. Obviously she deserved it,” the actor added.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. The Ali Abbas Zafar’s co-production will hit the theatres on June 12. Ananya also has a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi which will be directed by Shakun Batra.

