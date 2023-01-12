Filmmaker Yogesh Verma’s tale of classic romance with his directorial debut “A WINTER TALE AT SHIMLA” at the age of 65

“They say, you don’t take a shot (in films) …. you make a shot”- a Corporate top honcho turned to Filmmaker, Director and Producer Yogesh Verma launched the Film Poster, Music, Teaser & Trailer of his directorial “A Winter Tale at SHIMLA” starring an interesting ensemble cast of brilliant actors – Gauri Pradhan & Indraneil Sengupta, Deepraj Rana, Rituraj Singh, Niharica Chouksey, Angad Ohri, Eshita Shah, Karamveer Choudhary, Manu Malik, Ram Awana, Dr. SK Tyagi, Dhruv Chugh, Deepak Adhar. The film also marks the debut of actress Nikitha Chopra.

‘Yogesh Verma’s ‘A Winter Tale at SHIMLA’ is borne out of his interesting life journey. His narration combines both the vintage and the modern metaphor as he spins a tale of classic love.

A widely admired thespian from the Theatre world Yogesh Verma chose a unique idea for his film debut and he calls it ‘an honest attempt to bring back the old classic romance, which has somewhere perished in the times of modern love’

Going forward as a writer and filmmaker, Yogesh aims to make films delving into the untrammelled human emotions at the confluence of changing dynamics of business and commerce, new urban landscapes, science and technology and geopolitics. He feels that these offer limitless possibilities for different takes on human dilemmas.

A BITS Pilani alumnus is a postgraduate electronics engineer. An actor by passion in his young days, Verma wished to pursue his career as an actor; however, family responsibilities got the most of him and his passion took a back seat. Now after leaving behind a forty-year long successful management career as head honcho with prestigious corporates in India, Yogesh Verma is now exploring his passion of filmmaking & calls the film “his project though driven by personal passion is sensibly crafted for engaging a wide audience of young and old, and presented with the best cinematic values and entertaining elements”

Producer- Agastaya Cine Dreams LLP, Director, Story, Screenplay & Dialogues- Yogesh Verma, Executive Producer- Devanand Nair, Director (Creatives)- Subhabrata Chatterjee, Director of Photography- Sumit Suryavanshi, Editor- Aloke Dhara, Music Director- Avik Dutta, Sound Designer- Gulab Soni, Production Designer- Arpit Dawani.

