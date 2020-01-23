Filhall 2: Akshay Kumar-Nupur Sanon To Return For A Sequel Of B Praak’s Hit Romantic Track

Superstar Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon have already sizzled as a superhit pair in the music video of B Praak’s song Filhall, which has crossed 500 million views on YouTube.
Now, spurred by the success of the music video, the makers have decided to launch a sequel to the song. Yes there is going to be a Filhall part 2.
Sharing the news on social media, Akshay wrote: “The story continues with another melody… #FilhallPart2.”
The story continues with another melody… #FilhallPart2@NupurSanon @bpraak @AmmyVirk @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @azeem2112 @VarunG0707 @_hypepr #desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/V1fG9FRLDE
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 23, 2020
Composed by Jaani, “Filhall” emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November last year. The video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur’s character and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.
Trending
“Filhall” marked Akshay’s music video debut and Nupur’s entry into the world of show business. Akshay also produced the song under his banner Cape of Good films.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!