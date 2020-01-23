Filhall 2: Akshay Kumar-Nupur Sanon To Return For A Sequel Of B Praak’s Hit Romantic Track

Superstar Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon have already sizzled as a superhit pair in the music video of B Praak’s song Filhall, which has crossed 500 million views on YouTube.

Now, spurred by the success of the music video, the makers have decided to launch a sequel to the song. Yes there is going to be a Filhall part 2.

Sharing the news on social media, Akshay wrote: “The story continues with another melody… #FilhallPart2.”

Composed by Jaani, “Filhall” emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November last year. The video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur’s character and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.

“Filhall” marked Akshay’s music video debut and Nupur’s entry into the world of show business. Akshay also produced the song under his banner Cape of Good films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!