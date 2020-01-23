BARC Report Of Week 2: Kundali Bhagya Back On Top; Bigg Boss 13 REPLACES The Kapil Sharma Show For 3rd Spot

BARC Report: We are back here to bring you the top 10 Indian television shows from the urban and rural section. The listing has been done on the basis of the impressions and in 2020’s week 2, Kundali Bhagya is back on the top (urban). While in the rural section, Mahima Shanidev retains the top spot.

Below are the top Indian television shows based on the impressions:

Urban

Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya has once again emerged as a top favourite with 8272 impressions. Last week’s topper Colors’ Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel has slipped to 2nd position with 7718 impressions, while Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 is at 3rd with 7317 impressions. Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the 4th spot owing to 7053 impressions. Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya has got placed at 5th with 7025 impressions and Sony’s Indian Idol 11 continues to stay steady in the viewership and is placed on the 6th position with 6570 impressions. Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (6528 impressions), Colors’ Choti Sardarni (6440 impressions), Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show (6040 impressions) and Star Plus’ Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka (5749 impressions) have got placed at 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th position respectively.

Rural

Once again Dangal channel is showing its stronghold in the countryside region with its shows holding the first six positions including Mahima Shanidev Ki (13751 impressions), Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna (13360 impressions), Bandini (12194 impressions), Baba Aiso Var Dhundo (11538 impressions), Kitani Mohabbat Hai (9879 impressions) and Pyaar Ki Luka Chhupi (7362 impressions) at 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th position respectively. Topper in the urban section, Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya is at 7th here with 6307 impressions. With 5846 impressions, Dangal’s Phir Laut Aayi Naagin is placed on 8th spot and Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya (5808 impressions) is at 9th. At 10th is Dangal’s CIF owing to 5490 impressions.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!