Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Witty Caption On Her Photo With Sanya Malhotra & Nitesh Tiwari Will Win Your Heart

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh – rose to fame with Nitesh Tiwari’s film Dangal. Starring Aamir Khan, the film went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time as it earned more than Rs 387 crore at the domestic box office. Post the blockbuster, Sanya and Fatima went on to do films like Badhaai Ho and Thugs Of Hindostan respectively. But now, they have reunited with the Dangal director again.

Before you start contemplating, let us tell you that it was just a casual meeting between the three. Fatima even posted a few pictures with the two but it was her caption that won our heart. She wrote, “Maari chhoriya, chhichore se Kam hai ke? @niteshtiwari22 @sanyamalhotra_”. Now, if you are a Bollywood buff, you will be quick to realise how Fatima smartly gave the reference of Nitesh’s two hit movies – Dangal and Chhichhore – in her witty caption. Check out the post below:



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sanya also posted a few photos on her stories that featured Nitesh’s wife and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The three ladies posed with goofy poses and were smiles for the camera. Fatime looked absolutely adorable in her white ensemble while Sanya was rocking her casual outfit. This might be a casual meeting but we wish that the three reunite together for another movie as well.

But before that ever happen, Sanya and Fatima will be reuniting for Anurag Basu’s untitled film. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripath, the film is slated to hit the cinemas on February 21, 2020. The multi-starrer is being backed by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, alongside director Anurag Basu with his wife Tani Somarita Basu.Fatima Sana Shaikh would also be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in Bhoot Police.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!