Fast & Furious 9 VS Salman Khan’s Radhe VS Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb: Here’s Why F&F Has An Edge!

It’s Fast & Furious 9 VS Salman Khan’s Radhe VS Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb at the box office and it’s truly one of the biggest clashes we’ll witness. Not just because of two films of big Bollywood stars but also because of the popularity of The Fast Saga in India.

It gained steam with Paul Walker’s farewell film Furious 7 back in 2015 when the film netted around 110 crores in India. The Fate Of The Furious did around 86 crores & its spin-off Hobbs & Shaw did around 68 crores and both were plus affairs at the Indian box office.

Fast & Furious 9 will surely compete strongly with Salman Khan’s Radhe and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb because it will have a dominance on both single-screens and high-end plexes. It’s going to be a tough challenge ahead to distribute the shows between the three.

Salman Khan’s last couple of films haven’t done the outstanding business his films are known for. Trailer and songs of Radhe will play a huge part in deciding the screen-count of the film. While Akshay Kumar is on a record-breaking spree, the Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil Horredy Kanchana and will bound to have its own target audience.

Both Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb will have a certain dominating sector in single screens and multiplexes respectively. But, this is where Fast & Furious 9 will have an edge over both of them and could really surprise everyone. It’ll attract all sets of the audience which will be shared by both the Bollywood films.

It won’t be surprising if Fast & Furious 9 gets an equal share of screens with either one of Radhe or Laxmmi Bomb. Makers will target India promoting it on every level possible.

John Cena as Jacob is Vin Diesel’s Dom’s brother and he’s here to take on him for the one last time. The saga usually has shown how Dom has made his family over the years but now we’ll see his real family trying to take him down.

As of now Fast & Furious 9 is clashing with Radhe & Laxmmi Bomb on May 22, 2020. It’s to be seen if any film moves to leave some vacant screens.

