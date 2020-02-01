Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Hope Their Relationship Stays ‘Strong Forever’ In This New Ad

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in B-Town. The couple who is now married for two years never refrain from showing their love for each other. Be it their cute vacation or Anushka cheering for hubby at the stadium, their fans go in complete awe of how much they adore each other. Well, the good news is that you will get another chance to see their chemistry.

Yes, the duo shot for a cute ad together and we have to say that it is looking quite good. The ad is for a high-end steel industry brand and the romantic twist given by Anushka and Virat cannot be missed. The couple is giving us new relationship goals and we are sure that the ad will make you go all mushy for the couple.

The ad starts with Anushka staring an old couple’s picture who is celebrating their 50th anniversary. Anushka is amazed to know that their relationship is still so young even after 50 years of togetherness to which Virat says that he hopes that his and Anushka’s relationship is also this strong. Anushka interrupts him and then says, “No, I hope it not only remains just strong but strong forever.”

Virat gives her the most comforting smile which will bring a smile on your face.

Check the ad below:

Sharing the ad on social media, Virat wrote, “Sirf strong nahi, #HameshaKeLiyeStrong. Had a great time shooting this ad for #ShyamSteel #flexiSTRONG #TMT Bars.” And honestly, after seeing the ad, you will wish to see them on the screen more often.

On the work front, Anushka is yet to announce her next project. She was however seen dressed in the Indian Cricket jersey and is said to be a part of a film based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. As for Virat, he will also be reportedly seen on one episode of Bear Grylls’ Man Vs Wild.

