Arshad Warsi Gives A Hilarious ‘Munna Bhai’ Style Solution To Coronavirus, Receives Backlash For His Insensitivity

Arshad Warsi, who was last seen in Pagalpanti, is one of the most active users on the internet. From sharing updates about his film to sharing updates about his life, the actor makes sure that he keeps his fans posted about everything. Recently, the actor posted a meme that offered a solution to the deadly Coronavirus epidemic and was badly slammed for his insensitivity.

The actor shared a meme which showed a scene from his film Munna Bhai. In it, the scene from the film where Arshad Warsi picked up a Chinese guy and beats him with a bat was shared as a solution for Coronavirus. The meme read, “Steps To Follow to Stop Corona Virun From Spreading”

Arshad shared the meme with a caption that read, “My friend just sent me this very valuable info…” and was bashed for it severely.

My friend just sent me this very valuable info… pic.twitter.com/QKAlH7rttS — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 31, 2020

People called him a racist and said that at times like these, one should not make fun of someone’s misery. A user wrote, “Wow in this age and world a person can not be more racist than this…making jokes out of misery..slow clap”

Wow in this age and world a person can not be more racist than this…making jokes out of misery..slow clap — sabeen (@sabeenbedford) January 31, 2020

While another wrote, “This is racist actually! Everywhere around people are putting notices to not let the Chinese in which is very absurd.”

This is racist actually! Everywhere around people are putting notices to not let the Chinese in which is very absurd. — Shevly Paul (@nyctanthestris) January 31, 2020

Check out other tweets below:

Racist remark…pls dlt this one — Jyoti Prakash 🇮🇳 (@Jyotiprakash161) January 31, 2020

People have become so sensitive now a days 😐 can't take a joke on social media, but pay in thousands to sit and listen to abusive bullshit and call it comedy 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kedar (@456Kedar) January 31, 2020

It’s a good scene from an epic movie. But in the context here, you do know that It’s racist. Right? — Nishchal (@nishchaldwivedi) January 31, 2020

Not cool by the way.. — adityaa nikam (@AdityaaNikam) January 31, 2020

As expected from u — akajhonnydepp (@johnnydepp0089) January 31, 2020

Man

This is in bad taste🤨 Some one is dying bud 🙄 Let's not do this — Sleeping baba yaga (@Baaba_Yaga) January 31, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, Coronavirus is a pandemic virus that has originated from China. People have died in a huge number in China and the virus is now spreading worldwide. Actors like Sunny Leone and Ranbir Kapoor have urged their fans to be careful as well.

Now, let’s see if Arshad reacts to this backlash or he just deletes his tweet in the coming time.

