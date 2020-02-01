Thalaivar 168: Post Darbar, Nayanthara Joins The Star Cast Of Rajinikanth’s Next

Actress Nayanthara who was last seen on the big screen opposite superstar Rajinikanth will soon be teaming up with the latter one more time for his much-awaited release, Thalaivar 168. Post garnering rave reviews for Darbar, it will be for the fifth time where Nayanthara will be sharing the same screen space with Thalaivar. Before Darbar, the actor duo of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara had also acted together in Chandramukhi (2005), Sivaji (2007) and Kuselan (2008).

It was only yesterday when Sun Pictures, the makers of Thalaivar 168, took to their official Twitter handle to announce the news and to welcome ‘Lady Superstar’ on board, along with a tweet that read: “Lady Superstar #Nayanthara joins the cast of #Thalaivar168”

Thalaivar 168 had gone on floors last year in the month of December at Ramoji studio in Hyderabad. The Rajinikanth starrer also has versatile actors in the form of National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj and others in key roles.

Thalaivar 168 is being helmed by Vedalam maker Siruthai Siva. It is for the very first time where the actor-director duo of Rajinikanth and Siruthai Siva has teamed up for a project.

With Thalaivar 168, Nayanthara is teaming up with Siruthai Siva for the second time. The duo has earlier worked together in action-drama Viswasam which had Thala Ajith in lead. Viswasam which released early last year was one of the biggest hits of 2019 in Kollywood.

Music for Thalaivar 168 will be composed by music director D.Imman.

The release date of the film is yet to be officially announced by the makers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!