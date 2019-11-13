Farhan Akhtar On Ford V Ferrari CBFC Row: “The Day Is Not Far When They’ll Just Have The Script Read Out In Theatres”

Christian Bale and Matt Damon starrer Ford V Ferrari has intrigued fans to the maximum, but in Bollywood the film has sparked a new debate. While the news that the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to blur out the alcohol glasses and bottles, now Farhan Akhtar has reacted to the same in a fierce tweet.

Sharing the link of the news and the glimpses with the blurred out glasses and bottles, Farhan wrote, “The day is not far when they’ll just have the script read out in theatres. Why the Indian adult is treated like a delinquent who can’t think for him/herself or tell right from wrong is beyond me!!”

Why the Indian adult is treated like a delinquent who can’t think for him/herself or tell right from wrong is beyond me!! https://t.co/Enwi0cBepu — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 13, 2019

According to a report in the Huffington Post, the CBFC had asked the filmmakers to blur out the glasses and mute the cuss word Son Of A B****. In the report, an unnamed official from the studio said, “We know we’ve to blur out the bottles because they carry brand name and CBFC guidelines do not allow that. But a mere glass being blurred out is something I’m hearing for the first time. You know the committee is going to send the print back with such cuts. Can’t do much about it. It’s frustrating.”

This is not the first-time CBFC has asked for cuts in a film. In the past, a huge controversy rolled in when the makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab were asked to make 99 cuts in order to release the film.

Coming to the film, Ford V Ferrari stars Christian and Matt as Carrol Shelby and Ken Miles who took the challenge to the formidable Ferrari in 1966 in a 24-hour race. The film is all set to hit the screens in India on November 15, which is this Friday.

