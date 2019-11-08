Christian Bale: “Not Sure That Achieving Perfection Is Really The Goal”

Actor Christian Bale says having a challenge in life which “seems insurmountable” is exciting and fun.

“Nowhere near it, no. But I’m not sure that achieving perfection is really the goal, even though it might feel like that’s the goal. I feel like if you try to achieve it, that’s more fun, isn’t it? That’s the challenge,” Bale said when he was asked whether he has ever achieved perfection.

“You need a challenge in life that seems insurmountable, to keep yourself excited. And then, of course, there’s the question of, ‘What is perfection?’ It’s not like what I do is like a car race, when you know a bend and you can’t do that corner any better, it’s more abstract than that. I suspect perfection is totally unattainable, but that the trying is what brings us the quality in our lives,” he added.

On the film front, Bale is looking forward to “Ford v Ferrari”. Bale along with Matt Damon will be seen bringing alive a great track rivalry on the screen in “Ford v Ferrari”.

The film is set against the backdrop of the battle between automobile makers Ford and Ferrari in the 1960 as they fought it out to get the top crown at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The James Mangold entertainer follows teams of engineers and designers led by visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Bale) to explore themes like male bonding and rivalry, as the designers from Ford try to build a race car that can beat the legendary Ferrari. The effort transformed the whole world of racing. The 20th Century Fox film will release in India on November 15.

Talking about his character, Bale said: “I knew nothing about him, and I think I’m probably in the same boat as most people on that. He’s very much an unsung hero of motor-racing. Before racing, he was a military man, served in a tank unit. He was there, I think, D-Day plus two or three days after, then went across Europe. He was there when they liberated Belsen. Then he became an absolute, pure, racer’s racer, very strong-minded, incredibly passionate about what he did. Within the motor-racing circuit, you hear many stories about him, about that race in ’66, but they were all new to me.”

Are you proud to bring his story out into the wider world?

“Yes, but I also don’t think that this was a man who was doing it for the fame. I think that’s what made him so admired by the racers — that he did it just for that purity. He was inducted into the (racing) Hall of Fame already, and I think he would have been very happy being a man that the people in the racing world know who he is,” the actor said.

