Farhan Akhtar On Abhay Deol’s Take On Being Sidelined As Supporting Actor For Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: “Have you come here to be just a star?”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara featuring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Kalki Koechlin had released in 2011 and was one of the biggest hits of that year. The film bagged many awards at various film functions, and nine years after its release it still remains one of the most loved films of Bollywood.

A couple of weeks back Abhay Deol had taken to his Instagram handle to express his displeasure about him and Farhan Akhtar being demoted as supporting actors for ZNMD instead of being called leads at various film awards. While Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were nominated in the lead role categories.

Abhay Deol’s note read, ” Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role””

“So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it.” added the Ek Chalis Ki Last Local actor.

However, Abhay Deol’s co-star Farhan Akhtar had an entirely different take and didn’t seem to agree with the former’s thoughts about being demoted as ‘supporting actors’. The Rock On actor in a recent online interview stated that he often gets to hear about the rat race and people fighting for some meaningless spots in the industry. According to him, self-belief and hard work are major keys.

Farhan Akhtar at India Today conclave said, “You are constantly hearing about some rat race and everybody is fighting each other to some kind of spot which does not exist. I mean the fact is you have to believe in yourself, you have to work sincerely, work hard.”

He further added, “If that is your larger interest, I really feel that you are in the wrong profession. You’re not here for that. Have you come here to be an actor, director, singer, music composer, or have you come here to be a reality star? Have you come here to be just, I don’t know, a star?”

