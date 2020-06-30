Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Salman Khan’s Farmhouse & The Reason Will Make You Proud

Ever since the lockdown has been implemented, Jacqueline Fernandez had been staying at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. Salman had earlier even posted a picture of him working out, which was clicked by Jacqueline herself.

In fact, he even shot a song titled Tere Bina with Jacqueline Fernandez during the lockdown and it became a talk of the town in no time.

There’s a lot of stuff Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez have been doing together during the lockdown and the superstar’s Instagram feed is proof.

However, now the latest update is that Jacqueline Fernandez has left Salman Khan’s farmhouse recently to help a close friend of her who was in need.

A source close to Jacqueline Fernandez has been quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “Jacqueline had a conversation with a very close friend of hers who had been staying in Mumbai all alone during the lockdown. They both are very close friends and over the conversation, she found out that her friend was distressed. Jackie, as soon as she got an inkling about how disturbed her friend had been, travelled from Panvel and would be staying with her. She will be staying by her side during these times when she needs a friend, the most”.

Well, that’s so cool if true! Jacqueline with her beautiful gesture has proved that a friend in need is a friend indeed. What do you say?

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Netflix’s film Mrs. Serial Killer which also featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

