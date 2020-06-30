Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were recently seen singing to raise funds at ‘I For India’ concert. Apart from that we’ve haven’t seen or heard much of Aamir since the lockdown has been initiated. He’s staying safe, spending time with his family.

In the latest press statement, Aamir Khan talked about his staff testing positive for COVID-19. He also asked his fans to pray for his mother who is yet to be checked for the Coronavirus. The silver lining is, the rest of the people close to him have been tested negative.

Here’s what the press statement says:

“Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society.

The rest of us have all been tested and found negative.

Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.

I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us 🙏

And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process.

God bless and stay safe.

Love.

Aamir.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to be Christmas release this year. But with the pandemic messing up with everything, the film will now have to be pushed for next year. This morning we reported about Sooryavanshi and 83 taking over Diwali and Christmas this year. This leaves no spot for Laal Singh Chaddha. It’s yet to be seen how this pans out.

We just hope and pray all goes well with Aamir Khan!

