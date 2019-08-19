Fans trend #HBDRitesh as Ritesh Sidhwani celebrates his birthday!

Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-founder of Excel Entertainment alongside Farhan Akhtar is the name behind a brigade of successful films. An entrepreneur, a producer and a powerhouse of talent, Ritesh Sidhwani is one of the most powerful names in the Indian Film Industry. As the producer celebrates his birthday, his fans take to the social media to wish their favourite creative icon and trend “#HBDRitesh”.

Wishes poured in from all quarters for Ritesh and saw a strong trend on twitter that the #HBDRitesh started trending. Here are the wises from the fans:

#HBDRiteshSidhwani Love the kind of content that you put out for us…. May you keep shining like this forever!!! pic.twitter.com/SlUvCAvt6G — AWARA ALFAAZ (@Godyan7683) August 19, 2019

Ritesh has 2 siblings Sandeep Sidhwani and Nisha Sidhwani, Sandeep owns an Event Management firm and Nisha was the owner of an IT company SEEinfobiz. Ritesh is younger amongst them. #HBDRiteshSidhwani pic.twitter.com/uVApcPLipq — जॉन कबीर(Fauxy) (@rushtbhramin) August 19, 2019

Ritesh Sidhwani has been giving back to back blockbuster content!!! A very happy birthday to my favourite filmmaker #HBDRiteshSidhwani pic.twitter.com/XQAvj2PC5H — Dhoni❤ (@iamvaishali6) August 19, 2019

Ritesh Sidhwani is one of the principal driving forces and co-founder of the path breaking and highly successful film production house, aptly named Excel Entertainment. #HBDRiteshSidhwani pic.twitter.com/PQR8vx9ryY — 𝓨𝓾𝓶𝓓𝓾𝓭𝓮🤘🏻 (@yum_dude) August 19, 2019

#HBDRiteshSidhwani: There's no better feeling than getting love for a film & its characters. Wishing you the best for #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy! @ritesh_sid's big contribution to @excelmovies has been immense.

Happy birthday, may the Force be with you!#HappyBirthdayRiteshSidhwani pic.twitter.com/BOPDf1cCJ4 — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) August 19, 2019

Ritesh Sidhwani’s very first film, Dil Chahta Hai, not only achieved cult status for pioneering a new genre in Indian cinema but also won him a National Award in 2001. #HBDRiteshSidhwani pic.twitter.com/m3DkWycEcq — CHAAND (@chaandspeaks) August 19, 2019

Ritesh Sidhwani is also the creative force behind films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rock On, Dil Chahta Hai for which he has won IIFA, Filmfare and Silver Lotus Awards, respectively. Joining the list of superhits that he has produced, are also Gully Boy which rose to critical acclaim globally, Don 2, KGF and also a number of web series namely Mirzapur, Made In Heaven and Inside Edge, which have done extremely well on a leading OTT platform.

His upcoming productions are KGF 2 and Syera Narsimha Reddy, both southern ventures, which are already generating national headlines owing to its strong storyline, powerful star cast and larger than life execution.

After the huge success of Gully Boy on the work front, the producer’s next will be the second seasons of the popular series Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, and Inside Edge along with the movie, Toofan. Ever since the drop of sneak peeks, the audience is already excited for the second season of above-mentioned stories and looking at the overwhelming response, Ritesh does not fail to time and again share the glimpses for the audience.

