EXCLUSIVE! Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan’s Fun Banter Leads To The Former Say, “Tu Apshagun Hai…”

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set to treat the fans with their love drama, Love Aaj Kal, which is slated to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day. The Imtiaz Ali directorial has led to creating a lot of buzz amongst the cine-goers who’re following their favourite couple #SarTik all around.

We met Kartik and Sara for a fun conversation during the Love Aaj Kal promotions. During an exclusive game segment where the duo played ‘How well do you know each other’, they indulged into a fun banter that led to Sara call Kartik “apshagun.”

It all began when Kartik was asked about Sara’s name in Simmba. Although the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress didn’t know the answer, his confusion led to Sara say, “Rohit Sir won’t give us this film if you continue working this way.”

Furthermore, upon knowing the answer, Kartik Aaryan said, “such a difficult name yaar”. To this, the actress answered, “Tu apshagun hai isliye”.

Check out the exclusive video below:

Meanwhile, the chemistry between the duo is unmissable, and this has even led for a hashtag #SarTik to go viral all across the internet.

Love Aaj Kal, an Imtiaz Ali directorial, is a spin-off to the 2009 original by the same name. The original film starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead.

Love Aaj Kal is slated for a February 14, 2020 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!