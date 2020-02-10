Ranveer Singh’s Pictures From Jayeshbhai Jordaar Leaked! Check Out Now

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming Yash Raj Films outing, Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been creating a lot of buzz among fans. But what has got the internet in frenzy is a series of leaked pictures from the sets of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The image has revealed the exact look of Ranveer Singh from the film and it is certainly winning hearts all over.

Ranveer’s look in the picture does absolute justice to his character in the film, which is reportedly based on the life of a Gujarati businessman. The image shows Ranveer wearing a multi-colored stripe shirt and sporting a mustache. While the film was announced in December last year, fans are already eagerly anticipating the release of the film.

Meanwhile, another image shows Boman Irani, who will be playing the father of Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai, engrossed in a reading session with Ranveer. Meanwhile, Shalini Pandey who marks her Bollywood debut with this film shared a few fun images from the shoot days. Take the look at the pictures below:

Opening up about doing Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

A statement released by Ranveer on the film and its script read, “Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience — it’s a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across.”

However, Ranveer will first be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. The sports drama also featuring Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, and Pankaj Tripathi among others and is based on India’s historic win in the Cricket World Cup of 1983.

