EXCLUSIVE! Fukrey Actor Varun Sharma Keen On Collaborating With Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Deets Inside

Fukrey fame Varun Sharma has been loved for his comic characters and the genre has become his USP. But for the unversed, the actor started his career with playing serious roles in theatre and in an exclusive chat with Koimoi, he opened up on how he would love to do a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and play a serious character.

Varun Sharma aka Chuchaa in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi opened up on a lot of things including his next film Roohi Afzana, his theatre days and also his love for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films.

On an Instagram live session when asked if he would ever want to collaborate with the magnum opus filmmaker, the actor said, “to be very honest, I am not joking, this is coincidence that my mother is right now watching Ramleela (Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela) as we speak. And just a few moments ago she also said the same thing that he makes such good films, I wish that you be a part of Sanjay sir’s film.”

He added, “I would love to yaar, if given a chance, 100 per cent. It’s amazing how he kind of shapes his films.”

Further, He spoke how he started his career with serious roles in plays during his theatre days. And Fukrey was his first try at comedy that made him realise that he can make people smile.

Varun Sharma is right now gearing up for his next film Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. Talking about the film he said that the team has completed the shooting of the film and it is in the post production. The pandemic has brought everything to halt and the release also depends on the same.