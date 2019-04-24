EXCLUSIVE! Details Of Alia Bhatt & Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2 Song REVEALED!

Tiger Shroff today finally revealed about teaming up with actress Alia Bhatt for a song from his upcoming film Student of the Year 2, which also stars Tara Sutaria & Ananya Panday in lead. Now our exclusive sources have given us all the scoop about the song and here we are, to serve you all!

As stated by our exclusive sources, starting with the title of the movie, it has been titled as The Hook Up Song, which will showcase a sizzling chemistry between Alia & Tiger and the Raazi actress looks red hot and super appealing! “The song will mostly be a promotional one, appearing at the end of the movie. The duo have prepared themselves with the best of their moves, and it’s a super exciting peppy number that the youth will love. There is also a small portion of the song in the trailer which is sung by Neha Kakkar,” revealed our source.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Tiger said he had a great time working with the “big star”.

“We had so much fun shooting the song. Personally, I have never done a dance number like that…working with Alia was an amazing experience. Though she is such a big star, she was open and cooperative on set while shooting the song,” Tiger told the media here on Wednesday.

“She is better than me in this one,” added the actor, known for his dancing skills.

Tiger was present here along with the film’s director Punit Malhotra, and his co-actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday for the launch of the song Mumbai dilli di kudiyaan.

Choreographed by Remo D’souza, the song’s video features Tiger, Tara and Ananya. The video projects a fun equation between the three actors. How did the director manage to give them equal screen time?

Malhotra quipped: “Whoever reached for shooting early, got more footage in the song.”

On matching up to Tiger’s dance level, Ananya said: “We did not try to match up with him, though it is impossible. So, we tried to focus on moves, those ‘latkas’ and ‘jhatkas’…”

Tara added: “We tried to complement each other which came across nicely in the song I guess.”

Student of the Year 2, backed by Dharma Productions, is set to release on May 10.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!