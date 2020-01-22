EXCLUSIVE! Ashwini Iyer Tiwari On Working With Kangana Ranaut Amidst Controversies: “Do People Know What Is Happening Inside?”

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga is fast inching towards its release. It was recently when Kangana in an interview revealed how director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari was a huge support system to her throughout the process. Ashwini in an exclusive chat with Koimoi spoke about what the situation was during the shooting amidst the numerous rumours.

It was in the initial stages of the film that the rumours that Kangana had taken over the directorial reigns started making headlines. Talking about the same, Ashwini stood strong with Kangana and said that the world doesn’t know what happens inside and that is the reason that they make things on whatever is visible on the surface.

She said, “That is because we know we are truthful, I know what I am saying is correct and I know what is our relationship. The world doesn’t know about it, what they see is what they are making out of it. Do you really know what is happening inside? No, you don’t. I also don’t know what is happening in her life and I would be wrong to be commenting on anyone’s life without knowing about it.”

For the unversed, Kangana saw the release of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in 2019 and the actress had also partially directed the film. It was in this period that she was working on both the sets (Manikarnika and Panga). In a recent chat with a portal, she spoke about how she could not completely invest herself in Panga as she was caught up with a lot. She confessed that Ashwini was a constant support.

When asked Ashwini how was it to have the lead actress caught up amidst a ton of responsibilities and also the thought to make your film with the same motivation. She said, “That is exactly as she says you know. I have seen her going through Manikarnika, having so many late nights, doing post productions. Next day morning I am meeting her for look trials, for wanting to know what are the days looking like. It is my responsibility as a director and as a human being to only support and help my actor and also as a human I need to emotionally support her.”

She added, “It is the only gift I can give her as a director and also as a friend. I have to support and trust her and trust her completely. She also needs to have that on me that I won’t run away anywhere, I will be there for her to help her through the journey and that is all I can. I am humbled and full of gratitude that she said these things about me. I was helping her emotionally as I knew what goes into making a film. It takes 10 minutes to rip a film off, but a year and a half to make one.”

Panga starring Kangana, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha in pivotal parts is set to release on January 24, 2020.

