Shah Rukh Khan Is Ready To Rent Out A Room In Mannat But On THIS Condition!

Shah Rukh Khan is famously known, not just for his film career, but also for his assets, be it a farmhouse in Ali Baug or his luxurious cars. But one thing that always remains under the audience’s radar is his villa in Mannat, Bandstand. Although certain videos have previously given a sneak peek into his place, what if one had the option to rent a room there?

That’s exactly what a fan went onto question the superstar today. For the unversed, SRK is holding a #AskSRK session on his Twitter. The last time the actor did it, fans went crazy with his wit and this time is no different. A fan asked, “Sir mannat pe ek room rent pe chahiye , kitne ka padega ? #AskSRK @iamsrk”

To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “30 saal ki mehnat mein padega.” Well, that obviously is another witty answer one could expect but the depth of his answer is what each and every fan of his will be able to connect to.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has refrained from announcing his next film ever since Aanand L Rai’s Zero whose debacle left the entire team in disappointment. The movie also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead.

If rumours are to be believed, SRK will be associating with Rajkumar Hirani for his next. While names like South director Atlee Kumar, Raj & DK, Ali Abbas Zafar amongst other names were doing rounds, looks like the script that Hirani has come up with, has caught the actor’s attention.

The film is reportedly a love story, and might also stars Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

