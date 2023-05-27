Esha Gupta never leaves a chance to stun the audience with the hottest appearances she makes every time she steps out. Esha, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, often takes the web by storm whenever she posts a sultry yet se*y photo of her stunning self. Be it her nailing the bikini look or going topless, she surely knows how to grab everyone’s attention and make headlines. Recently, Esha channelled her inner diva for the green carpet of the latest award show.

Recently, one of the prestigious award shows took place, and it saw actors like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Nora Fatehi, among many others putting their best fashion foot forward. But only some could grab the limelight. Scroll down for details.

For the green carpet, Esha Gupta looked no less than a s*x siren in a strappy sequined gown with a deep neckline. Keeping her makeup minimal, she stunned as she let her way hair down by pulling it back. Opting for minimal accessories, she looked sizzling hot and how. While many couldn’t take their eyes off her hot look, others trolled her for her bust and popping cleav*ge.

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens subjected her to trolls and criticism. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Is this the same dress from fifty shades?” while another said, “Relax bois silicone hai.”

A third user said, “Mere khyalon ki Malika” while fifth one wrote, “When you Carry your Silicone Sorry Carry yourself well.” Many even called her the ‘India ki Angelina Jolie’

Earlier, Esha Gupta had opened up about being subjected to trolls and often been called ‘Gareebon ki Angelina Jolie’, She once told Bollywood life, “She’s one of the hottest women (emphatically). You know what annoys me, well…not anymore, but what used to annoy me was when people would be nasty earlier, and would love to troll…now they’ve become less bitter. However, people would call me, ‘Oh…gareebon ki Angelina Jolie (the poor man’s Angelina Jolie).’ And, I used to say, ‘Yeah, but you’re calling yourself gareeb (poor) there.’ I’m not saying that, I did not ask to look like this, it’s my parents’ production and I look like this.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Esha Gupta’s green carpet look? Do let us know.

