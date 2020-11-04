Elli AvrRam’s Maldives Vacation Is Making Us Miss The Beach!

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has asked a cheeky question in her latest social media post.

Elli, who has just returned from a vacation in Maldives, posted a string of photographs from her holiday on Instagram. In the image, she is seen standing on a giant size chess board dressed in a white top and black mini skirt.

“Wanna play?” she asks in the caption, which she tagged with #2020, #play, #yinyang, #life, #darkness#light, #staywoke and # Elli AvrRam #yourstruly.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHIWJNsBT5d/?igshid=1p4862b118n9u

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHKBSOmgAaa/?igshid=1tnejyvy98sj2

Over the past few days Elli AvrRam shared photographs on Instagram where she can be seen jet-skiing, having a bath in jacuzzi, and having a floating meal in a pool.

On the work front, Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”.

Earlier this year, Elli AvrRam was seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang“. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film “Paris Paris” and the Kannada release “Butterfly” in the recent months.

