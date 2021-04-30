Actress-model Eesha Agarwal has made quite a list of achievements with beauty titles like Miss India Exquisite 2015, Miss India International 2017, Miss Global International Princess 2017 and Miss Beauty Top of the World 2019. The actress, who is finding her feet in the Hindi film industry, has now made some explosive revelations about the casting couch.

The actress was previously seen in a Hindi film Kahin Hai Mera Pyaar starring Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Kapoor. She was also seen in several Tamil and Telugu movies and she is really keen to work in Bollywood movies too. Now the actress has opened up about her journey in showbiz.

During a conversation with SpotboyE, Eesha Agarwal said, “The journey to the entertainment has not been a rosy road. It was full of hardships. Coming from the small town of Latur and trying to make a name in Mumbai is not a small challenge. As when you come from a small town, firstly people don’t approve of the idea of you going into showbiz, so it’s a big challenge in itself. But somehow I convinced my parents by proving myself. And soon after completing studies, I reached Mumbai and started looking out for auditions.”

When asked whether she has faced a casting couch and has been a victim of it, she said, “Casting couch is still a reality. When I was very new to Mumbai, some known casting guy invited me to his office. When I reached there with my sister, he claimed that he has cast many big actors and he will surely give me a good project. Then suddenly he asked me to undress so that he can see my body, the reason he gave him he needs to see it for the role. I rejected the offer and rushed out of the office with my sister. After all of this he still kept on messaging me for days, but soon I blocked him.”

Eesha Agarwal also has advice for all the aspiring actors and actresses. She warns that the new people who are coming to Mumbai must not get into the traps set up by tricksters. “There are many people who claim to represent big casting companies, so be aware of them. They will try to lure you with their exciting movie offers and with their compromising conditions, so never fall into it. But I would suggest all the newcomers not fall into the trap because they will just leave a scar in your life. You always need to find the right door, where there will be no condition and only your talent would speak,” she said.

