A photograph of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ in Budapest has been leaked on social media and gone viral.

The 56-year-old superstar’s fan club shared his BTS pictures from the sets, showing him looking dapper in an all-black ensemble, engaged in a conversation with the director, even as the rest of the crew mill around them.

‘Dunki’, which is slated to be released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and is being billed as an “emotional romantic comedy”, is said to be about a Punjabi boy who emigrates to Canada.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

The star will also be seen in ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and he has a film also lined up with Tamil director Atlee titled ‘Jawan’.

Off work, Shah Rukh Khan was seen posing with chefs in London and the pictures are going viral on the Internet. A UK-based culinary professional, who goes by the name of @beingchefhassan on Instagram, shared pictures where SRK can be seen posing with two chefs. The chef, a senior sous chef at the Tuscan Bistro, London, had earlier clicked a picture with SRK back in 2017 and posted a YouTube video of a pasta preparation that he had prepared for SRK two years ago.

Posting a set of three pictures on his Insta, the chef wrote SRK’s dialogue from ‘Om Shanti Om’, in the caption, ‘Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai’.

In the pictures, one can see SRK wearing a pair of sunglasses with messy hair, a light stubble. The actor donned a simple white t-shirt which he rounded off with a black jacket.

