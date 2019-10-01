Dulquer Salmaan On Mumbai: “People Don’t Judge, They Don’t Have Time So It’s A Cool Place”

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan who was last seen on big screen opposite Sonam Kapoor in his Bollywood release The Zoya Factor is in complete awe for Mumbai.

The actor who resides in Kochi often visits Mumbai to meet his close friends in the city or for work purposes in an interview to a leading tabloid stated that he likes the positive vibes of the people in the metropolitan city.

As the Bangalore Days actor in an interview to Deccan Chronicle said, “You get to see all the cultures in one city. Everyone is busy and the energy is really high so I love Mumbai vibes. First time when I came to Mumbai, I had kids from a business family in the school that I went to, so people weren’t doing unconventional things.”

“When I came to Mumbai in the same social circle, things were very unconventional here. There are a lot of unconventional jobs here, which is cool. People don’t judge, they don’t have time so it’s a cool place” added the actor.

On the work front, the Mollywood superstar has two Tamil films in form of filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy’s Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and RA Karthik’s Vaan & a Malayalam venture Kurup by Srinath Rajendran, in his kitty.

