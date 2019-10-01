WOAH! Vicky Kaushal Goes All Crazy With Weight Shedding For Udham Singh Biopic

Vicky Kaushal gives his best in every character he picks up. From expressions to physical appearance, the actor perfectly gets into the skin of the character. For his upcoming film, Udham Singh biopic, the actor has lost a lot of weight.

The Uri actor has lost at least 13 kgs for his character in this Shoojit Sircar directorial. a source informed HT, “Vicky has lost about 13 kgs in just three months for Udham Singh. He has lost all the weight to play the younger portions of Singh. It wasn’t an easy task but he was clear about shedding the weight, in order to look convincing as a 20-something boy.”

Vicky also followed a strict diet to maintain the weight and that was quite challenging. “At the end of the day, he is a Punjabi boy, who loves his food but he knew he had to control his urge. Plus, he worked out diligently with his trainer on a daily basis. There was no way he would have given up as he knew the importance of acquiring the lean look,” adds the source.

For the upcoming schedule of Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal is set to leave for a 25-day schedule in Amritsar, Punjab.

Apart from the biopic, Vicky Kaushal has some good films in his hands. He will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

He will be seen in a horror film titled Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship.

