Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan Welcomes Another Member To The Family!

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is just getting bigger and bigger. Recently, actors including Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav, came on board thus taking our excitement to the next level. Now, another actor has joined the sterling cast, who has earlier shared screen space with Varun.

Just a few moments ago, Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to announce a new addition to the cast of Coolie No. 1. In the movie, we will get to see actor Sahil Vaid alongside Varun. He was seen as Varun’s friend in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun captioned the post as “Back with my all time best friend @Sahilwalavaid. Welcome to the family of #coolieno1”.

Back with my all time best friend @Sahilwalavaid. Welcome to the family of #coolieno1 pic.twitter.com/aadPLGoTAc — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 1, 2019

The movie is being helmed by David Dhawan and is an official adaptation of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor’s Coolie No. 1 (1995). The movie is slated to arrive on 1st May 2020.

Recently at an event held in Mumbai, Varun spoke about his father being his inspiration of punctuality.

“If I am inspired by someone’s punctuality then it’s by my father. My dad (David Dhawan) reaches to certain place before the time. If the shooting call time is 9am, he will be there at 8am, and you have to be on set at 9am sharp otherwise he will verbally abuse you. So, I have to be on the set on time,” Varun said

