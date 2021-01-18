R Balki, who is well known for his films like, Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka, Paa, Pad Man, and Shamitabh, is planning to surprise his viewers with a thriller film. It seems the director is keen on making the film with Karwaan actor Dulquer Salmaan. Read on to know more details.

Seemingly, the filmmaker is more than willing to expand his horizons after making ‘slice of life’ films. Reportedly, the director has been planning to make a thriller for a long time now and he finally had time to work on his idea during the lockdown.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed R Balki and his team felt that Dulquer Salmaan would fit the bill. He could be the best for the role of the protagonist in the film.

The filmmaker has already begun his work on the pre-production of the film an like all the thrillers the film will have multiple mysterious characters. While he will be the key producer of the film, a studio is expected to come on board too.

Meanwhile, Malayalam actor Dulquer Salman made his Hindi film debut with the 2018 Irrfan Khan starrer, Karwaan. The following year, he was seen in Abhishek Sharma directorial The Zoya Factor, opposite Sonam Kapoor. And R Balki’s directorial film will be Salman’s third film in Bollywood. The source has revealed to the publication, “The female lead and other actors of the film will be locked soon, and a formal announcement is on the way.”

Apart from Bollywood films, Dulquer Salman starred in the ensemble romantic drama Bangalore Days (2014), which is ranked among the highest-grossing Malayalam films. He also appeared in Mani Ratnam’s critically and commercially successful romance O Kadhal Kanmani in 2015.

He debuted in Telugu cinema with the biopic Mahanati in 2018 before making his debut in Bollywood.

So what do you think of R Balki teaming up with Dulquer Salman for a thriller?

