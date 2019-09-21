Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer “Drive” will soon have a digital release on streaming giant Netflix.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his banner Dharma Productions, took to Twitter on Friday to make the announcement.

Drive: Sushant Singh Rajput & Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer FINALLY Gets A Release But There's A Twist!
“Shifting into high gear with #Drive! Coming onto your #Netflix screens soon,” Karan tweeted.

Jacqueline wrote: “Get out your sunnies, we’re bringing the heat… #Drive coming soon on @NetflixIndia.”

The action thriller film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

“So Excited! We will be parking into your #Netflix screens soon! #Drive,” said Mansukhani.

In an interview with IANS earlier, Sushant had said about the film: “That’s a heist film. When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next.”

