Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani CONFIRMS Getting On-Board With Her Mesmerizing Look!

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa gave a sweet surprise to everyone by announcing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While everyone was expecting for Akshay Kumar to return, it was Kartik Aaryan who ended up bagging the lead role. Thereafter the speculations regarding the leading lady were doing the rounds and now the makers have finally locked Kiara Advani for the sequel.

A few days ago, the rumours suggested that Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani to play a role in the sequel and now it’s been officially confirmed by her.

Kiara Advani shared a post on her official Instagram account to inform about the same. She shared her image with a caption that grabbed all the attention. She wrote, “Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Excited to share with you! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Can’t wait to begin this journey with @kartikaaryan @aneesbazmee @cine1studios @tseries.official @muradkhetani @its_bhushankumar.”

With Kabir Singh‘s grand success and some interesting scripts in kitty, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 is surely an exciting addition to Kiara’s filmography.

Recently, Kiara Advani got trolled over her photograph, where she was seen flaunting a bright yellow dress.

The Kabir Singh actress posted a photo on Instagram where she flaunted an off-shoulder yellow feathery long dress. Fans did not miss the opportunity to troll her for her outfit and immediately started comparing her dress to Maggi noodles.

