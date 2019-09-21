Here’s How Rekha Still Looks Stunning Every Time She Steps Out!

Talk about timeless beauty and veteran actress Rekha’s name will forever be there in the list. From her young age till now, the actress has just aged beautifully and it seems like that she would never get old. Rekha can still give a tough competition to many new age actress when it comes to fashion and we all know how can she still make anyone weak in the knees.

Apart from her impeccable acting skills and fashion sense, Rekha has also managed to maintain her perfectly looking flawless skin. Whenever she steps out, she is always radiating like the bright sun and we wonder how does she do it. Well, thankfully, Rekha’s beauty secret is finally out and here’s what you need to do.

The actress has never been dependent on chemical products or salons for her skin. She believes in going all organic and keeps it simple. Rekha used to bathe in gram flour water when she was a child as it helps keep the skin rejuvenated. Even today, she uses natural products for cleansing, toning, and moisturising her skin. The diva never goes to sleep without removing her makeup and cleaning her skin well. Also, Rekha ensures that she is hydrated at all times.

So this is her secret to flawless skin. How many of you will try it out now? Let us know in the comments section below.

