Wedding bells are set for Abhishek Pathak. After the massive success of Drishyam 2, Abhishek is ready to get married to his long-term girlfriend Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in February. Sources have confirmed that the wedding will be a 2 day intimate affair in Goa.

Close friends and family from the film fraternity will be expected to attend this grand wedding. The who’s who of Bollywood are said to make an appearance at the wedding and bless the couple.

The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak proposed to Shivaleeka Oberoi under the hot hair balloons. The grand proposal video also did rounds on the social media.

Abhishek Pathak who rose to fame after his directorial venture Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Kartik Aaryan is now garnering appreciation for the movie Drishyam 2 featuring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu in the pivotal roles. As per reports, Drishyam 2 is still roaring at the box office. Till now the film has crossed Rohit Shetty’s directorial Simmba’s lifetime collection as well.

According to reports, although Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi has planned to have a low-key wedding, all the Bollywood’s A-listers are invited at the ceremony.

