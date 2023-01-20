Over the past few years, there is no denying that Bollywood has been making songs that remix. And they have often been criticised for that. Netizens have often called them out for lacking originality and just recycling old tunes and songs. Recently, yet another classic song, Acha Sila Diya, has been renditioned featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nora Fatehi. Not to say, netizens took no time to bash it in the comment section.

The original song was in the film Bewafa Sanam starring Krishan Kumar, uncle of Bhushan Kumar. The original song was sung by Sonu Nigam, who has had an illustrious career in the music industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remixed version was released on YouTube on Thursday by T-Series. The rendition was voiced by B Praak, whereas Jaani gave the lyrics. Like their previous single, ‘Pachtaoge’, this rendition of Achha Sila Diya also tells a story of betrayal. Rajkummar Rao, as always, portrays all the emotions just perfectly; one would expect no less from an actor like him. On the other hand, dancing diva Nora Fatehi also looked stunning throughout the song; in this one, also she chose to ditch her partner for someone else like she did with Vicky.

B Praak’s powerful vocals gave the remixed version of Achha Sila Diya a different kind of depth, yet netizens did not stop from dissing out, helming the OG song as superior.

Check out the music video and some of the comments below.

“Old is always gold

ये नये वाला टीक ही नही सकता पुराने वाले k सामने “

“Don’t Destroy Old Songs “

Netizens responded to Rajkummar Rao’s song and one of them wrote, “Sonu Nigam Ji’s version was next level. He has literally poured out his soul into it. Kuch alag hi sukoon hai ussme. Nothing can beat the old gem.Bhai ko bolo koi jaake galtise se bhi yeh Sonu ji ke samne live gaane ki koshish na kare”

“Sonu Sir’s Version is Unbeatable”

“90’s favourite song after breakup….Sonu Nigam was next level “

“No one can beat Sonu Nigam”

Here is the Original Achha Sila Diya sung by Sonu Nigam.

Achha Sila Diya featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nora Fatehi, has already garnered 13 million views and 686K likes.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read:‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan Fan Threatens To Kill Himself If He Didn’t Get To Watch His Favourite Star As He Has No Money, SRKians Come In Support – Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News